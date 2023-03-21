There’s new rules around ID you need to know about in order to vote in the local elections taking place in Sussex this May.

Local elections are taking place in Sussex on May 4 in: Arun / Chichester / Eastbourne / Lewes / Mid Sussex / Rother / Wealden / Crawley / Brighton and Hove

From May 4, voters in England need to show photo ID at polling stations. The deadline to register to vote is April 17, the postal vote application deadline is April 18 at 5pm, and the proxy vote (someone votes on your behalf) application deadline is 5pm on April 25.

Extensive research estimated that 98 per cent of the electorate holds an appropriate form of identification. Voter Authority Certificates (Voter Cards) will be available free of charge for any eligible electors who may not have a suitable form of identification.

Where are local elections taking place in Sussex this May? Are you eligible to vote? (Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images)

A map shared by Good Morning Britain this morning (March 21) revealed there are 294,312 ineligible voters in the South East. The map will be displayed outside Parliament today.

