Elections for this year’s district, town and parish councils in Mid Sussex have been called.

Mid Sussex District Council has announced that they will take place on Thursday, May 4.

The council added that these elections will be the first since the Government introduced the requirement to provide photo identification when voting at a polling station. Voters can find a full list of acceptable types of Voter ID at www.midsussex.gov.uk/elections-voting/bring-photo-id-to-vote/website.

An MSDC spokesperson said: “The nomination period for all candidates started on Tuesday, March 21, and closes at 4pm on Tuesday, April 4. Nomination forms for each election type are available from Mid Sussex District Council’s Electoral Services team or online at www.midsussex.gov.uk/elections. To assist anyone who is considering standing for election, guidance on becoming a candidate and the various election procedures is available on the Electoral Commission website at www.electoralcommission.org.uk.”

Mid Sussex District Council has announced that elections will take place on Thursday, May 4. Photo: Google Street View

The council said the deadline for those applying for a postal vote is 5pm on Tuesday, April 18. Anyone who wants to appoint a proxy to vote on their behalf must do this by 5pm on Tuesday, April 25.

Residents who have recently moved and need to fill out a voter registration application, are advised to apply online at www.gov.uk/register-to-vote or to contact the Electoral Services team soon because the registration deadline is Monday, April 17.

People with questions about nominations, voter registration or the electoral process can call the Mid Sussex District Council Electoral Services team on 01444 477003 or email [email protected]

