Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
22 hours ago Tyson Fury announces wife Paris is pregnant with their seventh child
6 hours ago Westminster Abbey’s Cosmati Pavement opened to public for coronation
9 hours ago King Charles III and Queen Consort’s state trip to France cancelled
9 hours ago BBC suspends proposal to close BBC Singers
11 hours ago Watch the moment ‘huge shark’ is spotted by tourists in UK waters
11 hours ago Dragon’s Den star who received £50k left note before being found dead

Voting in Mid Sussex: the election date for district, town and parish councils has been revealed

Elections for this year’s district, town and parish councils in Mid Sussex have been called.

By Lawrence Smith
Published 24th Mar 2023, 17:37 GMT

Mid Sussex District Council has announced that they will take place on Thursday, May 4.

The council added that these elections will be the first since the Government introduced the requirement to provide photo identification when voting at a polling station. Voters can find a full list of acceptable types of Voter ID at www.midsussex.gov.uk/elections-voting/bring-photo-id-to-vote/website.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

An MSDC spokesperson said: “The nomination period for all candidates started on Tuesday, March 21, and closes at 4pm on Tuesday, April 4. Nomination forms for each election type are available from Mid Sussex District Council’s Electoral Services team or online at www.midsussex.gov.uk/elections. To assist anyone who is considering standing for election, guidance on becoming a candidate and the various election procedures is available on the Electoral Commission website at www.electoralcommission.org.uk.”

Most Popular
Mid Sussex District Council has announced that elections will take place on Thursday, May 4. Photo: Google Street View
Mid Sussex District Council has announced that elections will take place on Thursday, May 4. Photo: Google Street View
Mid Sussex District Council has announced that elections will take place on Thursday, May 4. Photo: Google Street View
Read More
In pictures: this seven-bedroom family home in Cuckfield is set in 7.18 acres of...
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The council said the deadline for those applying for a postal vote is 5pm on Tuesday, April 18. Anyone who wants to appoint a proxy to vote on their behalf must do this by 5pm on Tuesday, April 25.

Residents who have recently moved and need to fill out a voter registration application, are advised to apply online at www.gov.uk/register-to-vote or to contact the Electoral Services team soon because the registration deadline is Monday, April 17.

People with questions about nominations, voter registration or the electoral process can call the Mid Sussex District Council Electoral Services team on 01444 477003 or email [email protected]

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

For breaking news from across Sussex, as well as traffic news and human interest stories visit www.sussexexpress.co.uk.

GovernmentVoter IDResidentsElectoral Commission