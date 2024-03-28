An archaeological dig in Tangmere – to support the planning process for the development of 1,300 homes – has identified ‘areas of archaeological interest’ on the site, which includes the remains of a Roman settlement.

Countryside Properties (UK) Ltd is working with Chichester District Council and Tangmere Parish Council on the development of 1,300 homes and community facilities at Tangmere Village.

As a result of the discovery, the University College of London's (UCL) Archaeology South-East team will be undertaking archaeological excavations across 14 hectares of the site ‘over the course of the next three years’.

The excavation will cover 14 hectares, with work commencing in April 2024 and running until late 2026.

The remarkable news has generated a huge amount of interest – with dozens of our readers from across Sussex sharing their toughts.

Steve Cox wrote: “Great news, let's hope they find a great mosaic floor and Roman baths. No new housing just a great new tourist attraction.”

Shane Langridge shared a joke about one-upmanship, writing: “Fishbourne ….’We have a Roman Palace’… Tangmere …. ‘Hey hold my beer and watch this’.”

David Deadman Jnr said it ‘would be brilliant’ if the discovery was the origin of ‘another site like Fishbourne Roman Palace’.

Antony O'Donnell, however, is wondering ‘why are people surprised?’

He added: “If you think about it, the Atrebates were one of the very first client kingdoms of Rome in the 1st Century 43AD built forts on the Downs along the River Lavant, has staging forts and Client Lords on the outskirts of Noviomagus (Chichester). There is a lot more to be discovered around our area.”

Ros Thompson shared the view that ‘it's always been known that there were remains there’.

She added: “After all with the Priory and Boxgrove and the skeletal remains found there, there was bound to be something around here. I thinks it's so exciting we will watch with interest.”

Some people are hoping this discovery will spell the end for the major housing development plan.

Joanne Hutchinson wrote: “Good! Hopefully it means they won't be able to build homes on it! The entire area is just going to be one sprawling mass of housing developments from Chichester through to Worthing at this rate!”

Elizabeth Stuart agreed. She commented: “1,300 houses is a new town. Good bye rural West Sussex.”

Beverly Cerexhe-Dickens shared her view that this find is ‘the past telling the future to stop’.

Craig Lee, on the other hand, stated that if it hadn’t of been for this housing development, this settlement ‘would not have been discovered’.

1 . Archaeological dig in Tangmere Photos taken in August 2022 on land in Tangmere earmarked for the 1,300 homes in August 2022 during an archaeological dig Photo: Contributed

2 . Archaeological dig in Tangmere Photos taken in August 2022 on land in Tangmere earmarked for the 1,300 homes in August 2022 during an archaeological dig Photo: Contributed

3 . Archaeological dig in Tangmere Photos taken in August 2022 on land in Tangmere earmarked for the 1,300 homes in August 2022 during an archaeological dig Photo: Contributed

4 . Archaeological dig in Tangmere Photos taken in August 2022 on land in Tangmere earmarked for the 1,300 homes in August 2022 during an archaeological dig Photo: Contributed