Whitehouse Farm Development: Outline second phase plans receive objection by Chichester City Council

Outline plans for the second phase of the Whitehouse Farm development have been objected to by Chichester City Council.

Located to the northeast of the A27; west of Centurion Way and adjoining the approved phase one development; and south of the B2178, Old Broyle Road, 850 new homes would be built on the two fields within the site lie immediately to the north of the B2178.

But, following on from a council meeting regarding the development, the council provided an objection to the plans and said that the plans would ‘increase traffic flow and air pollution.’

The Council said in a statement: “Whilst it is recognised that the development is supported by the relevant land use allocation within the adopted Local Plan and largely accords with the previous overall West of Chichester Masterplan, objection is raised on a number of points of concern which should addressed fully prior to any grant of permission.

"The siting of the Bishop Luffa access roundabout at the point of exit from the foot/cycle bridge over the railway will encourage dangerous crossing of the SAR by students, as the crossings are some distance in the opposite direction to the school access.

"Consideration should be given to moving the roundabout and putting in a crossing at the foot of the bridge to maximise safety for students. Alternatively, negotiation could be undertaken between Network Rail, West Sussex County Council and Chichester District Council to reconfigure the northern side of the bridge.

"A reconfiguration of the bridge could provide two continuous slopes, for those travelling both west and east, which would bring its western exit point close to the Centurion Way crossing, although this would result in the loss of a group of trees.

"The eastern exit would also be a safer distance from the roundabout.

“The siting and extent of the industrial areas into the land around the ancient woodland is also of concern; it creates a linear area of landscape and ecology sandwiched between industrial units, rather than as was originally envisaged, a larger area directly connecting, for wildlife, to the phase one country park.

"The development to the north of this countryside was originally envisaged to be residential, industrial use reduces accessibility and desirability of recreational use of the

surrounding area.

"It being significantly less visible and less well used for leisure purposes by adjacent residents increases the risk of anti-social behaviour and consequent development

pressure to infill.

"The vehicular access through residential areas is undesirable.

“The traffic flow along the A27 at peak times is already slow, as is traffic flow within the city centre at times.

"Although the Transport Assessment (TA) concludes that impacts are acceptable, the predicted 4.1 per cent increase in evening peak flow traffic every day at the Fishbourne roundabout and a 5.5 per cent increase at Northgate gyratory would meaningfully contribute to traffic delays which residents already find unacceptable.

“The creation of the Northern Country Park should employ a “light touch”, prioritising biodiversity and existing local ecology in the balance with leisure use.

“The Southern Access Route should be provided well before the 900th (of 1600) dwelling to allow it to be used by construction traffic.