Whitehouse Farm Development: Chichester City Council to hold meeting to discuss Whitehouse Farm development

The meeting comes after the recent submission of plans for the second phase of development at Whitehouse Farm.
The development is located to the northeast of the A27; west of Centurion Way and adjoining the approved phase one development; and south of the B2178, Old Broyle Road. Two fields within the site lie immediately to the north of the B2178, contained by Centurion Way and Brandy Hole Copse.
Councillor Richard Plowman said: “This application is of major public interest and the City Council are holding a special Planning and Conservation Committee on Thursday July 28 at 2pm in the Council Chamber, North Street to discuss the phase two Whitehouse Farm application and we expect members of the public to attend and speak as well as members of the committee.”