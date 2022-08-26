Whitehouse Farm: Numerous objections raised for second phase plans

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Numerous objections have been submitted regarding outline plans for the second phase of development of 850 homes at Whitehouse Farm.

Located to the northeast of the A27; west of Centurion Way and adjoining the approved phase one development; and south of the B2178, Old Broyle Road, 850 new homes would be built on the two fields within the site lie immediately to the north of the B2178.

The proposal however has been met with numerous objections, including Chichester City Council and the Woodland Trust.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson said: “The Trust holds concerns regarding this planning application on the basis of potential deterioration and detrimental impact to an unnamed ancient woodland and Upper Rouse Copse, both of which are designated as Ancient Semi Natural Woodland on Natural England’s Ancient Woodland Inventory.

"Ancient woodland is an irreplaceable habitat, once lost it is gone forever. Any development resulting in loss or deterioration of ancient woodland must consider all possible measures to ensure avoidance of adverse impact.

"Detrimental edge effects have been shown to penetrate woodland causing changes in ancient woodland characteristics that extend up to three times the canopy height in from the forest edges.

"As such, it is necessary for mitigation to be considered to alleviate such impacts.

“The Trust would like to lodge a holding objection to this planning application on the basis of potential indirect impacts to ancient woodland.