‘Why can’t Brighton and Hove expand west?’ Residents respond to city’s proposed boundary changes

East Sussex residents have been responding to the news that Brighton and Hove City Council (BHCC) could ‘take over’ parts of the Lewes district.

Lewes District Council (LDC) revealed on July 10 that BHCC had been consulting with city residents over a proposal to take over areas of the district.

They said the areas in the proposed boundary changes would include Kingston, East Saltdean, Peacehaven, Telscombe and Newhaven.

LDC said the move is a response to the government’s Local Government Reorganisation, which aims to form new unitary councils across Sussex.

Lewes residents and have been responding to the news that Brighton and Hove City Council could ‘take over’ parts of the Lewes district. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Mr G Green, of South Road, Newhaven, wrote to this newspaper to express his views.

He said: “It seems having spoken with the District Councils in West Sussex and decided there’s no benefit for them in taking over any of these, Brighton and Hove City Council has now set its sights on expanding east.”

He continued: “There really is no reason for Brighton and Hove to expand past Saltdean. There are significant and distinguishable gaps along the route from Saltdean to Newhaven. The towns have their own councils and would be far better aligned with the new East Sussex County Council (they have already been a part of East Sussex County Council for many many years anyway) than they would with an expanded Brighton Council.

“But why can’t Brighton and Hove expand west? Adur is virtually in Brighton and Hove anyway, and has Brighton City Airport in it, so what are the reasons it cannot be incorporated into Brighton and Hove? There really doesn’t seem to be any good reason why not. In fact, it makes sense as if you travel from the current boundary of Brighton and Hove towards Brighton City Airport, it’s hard to tell that you’ve actually left the city!

“There’s possibly more reason for Brighton and Hove to expand its borders northwards too rather than to the east, but that’s West Sussex and apparently they’ve already explored that option and decided against it.”

Sussex Express reader Michael Young commented on this newspaper’s Facebook page, saying: “We’re fine as we are thanks. Brighton can keep its boundary right where it is!”

Shortly after the news broke in July, LDC started a petition at www.change.org/p/stop-brighton-hove-city-council-takeover-of-lewes-district. The district’s residents have been publicly expressing their views in the comments.

One said: “Not having a consultation for the people directly affected seems extremely undemocratic. I also believe I’m a Lewes resident and would find it extremely odd and unsettling to suddenly find I’m part of Brighton.”

Another said: “I was born in Brighton, moved to Peacehaven four years ago to get away from them, because of they were letting the town go. And it’s even worse now, so if they get their hands on this area they’ll let it go the same way.”

Another said: “Lewes District has a strong identity and we support our local council to deliver the needs of our local community.”

One commenter added: “Apart from budget and resources implications for East Sussex, why disrupt people’s sense of place? And why don’t the places that Brighton wants to subsume get a say?”