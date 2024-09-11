MPs have voted in favour of significant cuts leaving thousands of pensioners uncertain ahead of winter,

Sir Keir Starmer has successfully quashed a backbench revolt over Labour's controversial winter fuel allowance cuts;

The winter fuel payment will now only go to pensioners on means-tested benefits, impacting around 10 million people;

Ministers argue the cuts are necessary to address a £22 billion deficit in public finances;

With rising energy costs, the cuts will particularly affect financially struggling pensioners;

Labour MP Jon Trickett broke ranks, and several MPs abstained or were unrecorded in the vote;

MPs voted 348 to 228 in favour of restricting the payments, rejecting a Conservative motion to block the cuts.

Last Wednesday, Sir Keir Starmer avoided a backbench revolt over Labour's controversial plans to cut the winter fuel allowance.

Winter fuel payments were previously available to everyone above the state pension age but, as of this winter, the benefit will be restricted to those receiving pension credit or other means-tested benefits.

MPs have voted in favour of significant cuts, leaving thousands of pensioners uncertain. (Photos: Getty Images)

Ministers have insisted that the measure is necessary in order to fill a ‘£22billion black hole’ in the public finances, which they say was left behind by their Tory predecessors.

There are concerns for the millions who will lose out as a result of the policy, which comes with the energy price cap set to rise on October 1.

Labour backbencher Jon Trickett broke ranks by supporting a Conservative motion to block the cuts, while 52 MPs, including seven ministers, did not have their votes recorded.

In Sussex, five Labour MPs voted for cutting the winter fuel payments. They were Tom Rutland (East Worthing & Shoreham), Peter Kyle (Hove & Portslande), Chris Ward (Brighton Kempton & Peacehaven), Peter Lamb (Crawley) and Helena Dollimore (Hastings and Rye).

Four of Sussex’s Conservative MPs – Andrew Griffith (Arundel & South Downs), Alison Griffiths (Bognor Regis & Littlehampton) Mims Davies (East Grinstead & Uckfield) and Kieran Mullan (Bexhill & Battle) – voted against cutting payments.

They were joined by Lib Dems’ Jess Brown-Fuller (Chichester), John Milne (Horsham), Alison Bennett (Mid Sussex), Josh Babarinde (Eastbourne), James MacCleary (Lewes), and Green Siân Berry (Brighton Pavilion).

Conservative MP for Sussex Weald Nus Ghani did not vote, and neither did Beccy Cooper, Labour MP for Worthing West.​

On Thursday, Dr Cooper wrote on X, formerly Twitter: “I was unable to attend the winter fuel payment debate yesterday due to illness.

“While I support the proposal to make the payment a targeted benefit rather than a universal one, I have public health concerns about its implementation.

“My team and I will be proactively supporting and working with the Department of Work and Pensions, the local authority and local organisations such as the Citizens Advice Bureau to ensure residents can access pension credits and get the support they need.

“I will be writing to the relevant ministers regarding these concerns.”

This came after Chichester MP Jess Brown-Fuller told Parliament that more than 24,000 of her constituents will be impacted by the government’s decision to cut the winter fuel allowance.

The decision on winter fuel allowance cuts has sparked strong reactions, both in Parliament and across the country. How do you feel about the changes? Share your thoughts, experiences and ideas in the comments section.