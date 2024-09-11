A Sussex Labour MP has revealed she has 'public health concerns' about the implementation of significant winter fuel allowance cuts by the UK Government.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has successfully fended off a backbench rebellion over the Labour Party’s controversial plans to reduce the winter fuel allowance.

MPs have voted in favour of the significant cuts, leaving thousands of pensioners uncertain. The winter fuel payment will now only go to pensioners on means-tested benefits, impacting around 10 million people.

Worthing West MP, Dr Beccy Cooper, said he was unable to attend the winter fuel payment debate 'due to illness'. Photo: S Robards / Sussex World

Among those not on the list is Dr Beccy Cooper, the MP for Worthing West, as she did not vote.

Dr Cooper wrote on X (formerly Twitter): “I was unable to attend the winter fuel payment debate yesterday due to illness.

“While I support the proposal to make the payment a targeted benefit rather than a universal one, I have public health concerns about its implementation.

“My team and I will be proactively supporting and working with the Department of Work and Pensions, the local authority and local organisations such as the Citizens Advice Bureau to ensure residents can access pension credits and get the support they need.

“I will be writing to the relevant ministers regarding these concerns.”

This comes after Chichester MP Jess Brown-Fuller told Parliament that more than 24,000 of her constituents will be impacted by the government’s decision to cut the winter fuel allowance.

The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) told Sussex World that the government is ‘absolutely committed’ to ‘supporting pensioners through the triple lock’.

The government said this means that more than 12 million pensioners will ‘see their State Pensions increase’ by ‘almost a thousand pounds over the next five years’.

A spokesperson added: “But given the dire state of the public finances we have inherited, it’s right that we target support to those who need it most. Over a million pensioners will continue to receive the Winter Fuel Payment, while many others will also benefit from the £150 Warm Home Discount from October to help with their energy bills over winter.

“We are urging pensioners to come forward and check their eligibility for Pension Credit to ensure as many people in need as possible have access to this support.”

The DWP said it will continue to stand behind vulnerable households this winter.

That includes delivering the £150 Warm Home Discount for low-income households from October; extending the Household Support Fund with £421 million, to ensure local authorities can support vulnerable people and families and ensuring around 1.3 million households in England and Wales will continue to receive up to £300 in Winter Fuel Payments, the government said.

The DWP expects the Warm Home Discount to ‘support three million households this winter’.

Minister Miatta Fahnbulleh met with suppliers, Citizens Advice and Ofgem recently, to plan the support for vulnerable households this winter, the DWP said.

A statement read: “Despite the tough inheritance we face, we will do everything in our power to support vulnerable households with their energy bills this year.

“Suppliers must play their part in supporting and protecting households in or at risk of debt.

“Attendees agreed to work together to develop this framework for this winter and will meet again with the Minister in three weeks’ time to discuss progress.”