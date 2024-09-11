A Conservative MP in Sussex has said the decision to reduce the winter fuel allowance ‘inflicts a cruel punishment on our pensioners’.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has successfully fended off a backbench rebellion over the Labour Party’s controversial plans to reduce the winter fuel allowance.

MPs have voted in favour of the significant cuts, leaving thousands of pensioners uncertain. The winter fuel payment will now only go to pensioners on means-tested benefits, impacting around 10 million people. Click here to see how your local MP voted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alison Griffiths, the MP for Bognor Regis and Littlehampton, said the government has ‘made a choice to punish pensioners’ who have ‘worked hard all their lives’, and to ‘give a higher than inflation pay rise to train drivers’.

Alison Griffiths, the MP for Bognor Regis and Littlehampton, said the government has ‘made a choice to punish pensioners’ who have ‘worked hard all their lives’. Photo contributed

Speaking in the debate, the MP said: “They have a digital centre for government which is all ready to use technology to improve public services. This is a complete failure of negotiation. The price is being paid by our pensioners.

"It is estimated that in the Bognor Regis and Littlehampton constituency 23,282 pensioners will no longer receive the winter fuel payments, resulting in an 89.9 per cent decrease in recipients.”

Mrs Griffiths said the Labour government have delivered no concessions, no improvements in working practices, and ‘none of the efficiency which an ongoing transformation in technology makes possible’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: “The consequence is a missed opportunity to deliver better public services. This failure inflicts a cruel punishment on our pensioners.

"I have been contacted by numerous constituents desperate for support over this coming winter. I voted against Labour’s ill-conceived plan. I will continue to champion vulnerable pensioners through the winter months, in Parliament and in the constituency.”

Mrs Griffiths was among the MPs who voted against cutting winter fuel payments. Click here to see how your local MP voted.

The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) told Sussex World that the government is ‘absolutely committed’ to ‘supporting pensioners through the triple lock’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The government said this means that more than 12 million pensioners will ‘see their State Pensions increase’ by ‘almost a thousand pounds over the next five years’.

A spokesperson added: “But given the dire state of the public finances we have inherited, it’s right that we target support to those who need it most. Over a million pensioners will continue to receive the Winter Fuel Payment, while many others will also benefit from the £150 Warm Home Discount from October to help with their energy bills over winter.

“We are urging pensioners to come forward and check their eligibility for Pension Credit to ensure as many people in need as possible have access to this support.”

The DWP said it will continue to stand behind vulnerable households this winter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That includes delivering the £150 Warm Home Discount for low-income households from October; extending the Household Support Fund with £421 million, to ensure local authorities can support vulnerable people and families and ensuring around 1.3 million households in England and Wales will continue to receive up to £300 in Winter Fuel Payments, the government said.

The DWP expects the Warm Home Discount to ‘support three million households this winter’.

Minister Miatta Fahnbulleh met with suppliers, Citizens Advice and Ofgem recently, to plan the support for vulnerable households this winter, the DWP said.

A statement read: “Despite the tough inheritance we face, we will do everything in our power to support vulnerable households with their energy bills this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Suppliers must play their part in supporting and protecting households in or at risk of debt.

“Attendees agreed to work together to develop this framework for this winter and will meet again with the Minister in three weeks’ time to discuss progress.”