Worthing venue and new takeaway both want to stay open until later

Both The Factory Live, in Ivy Arch Road, and Tops Pizza, in South Farm Road, want to extend their opening hours until 3am.

The music venue currently has permission to open between 8am and 11pm Sundays to Thursdays and until 1am on Fridays and Saturdays.

Its current licence also means it can sell alcohol between midday and closing time and host entertainment during opening hours.

Now the venue wants to open and sell alcohol between 8am and 11pm Sundays to Thursdays and between 8am and 3am on Fridays and Saturdays.

Tops Pizza, at 14 South Farm Road, was previously a Thai restaurant and has also proposed later opening hours.

The takeaway – which had its grand opening on July 10 – has applied to Worthing Borough Council for a new licence to open between midday and 3am, seven days a week.

Another venue, also on South Farm Road, hopes to open until 11pm, seven days a week.

‘EU Market’, at number 8, hopes to open and sell alcohol between 8am and 11pm.

Meanwhile, Londis Churchills News, at 115 Montague Street, has applied to the council to open and sell alcohol 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

It is currently open between 7am and midnight, Sunday to Wednesday, and between 7am and 1am Thursdays to Saturdays.

Public consultations on the above licensing applications remain open and more details can be found at WBC’s website: https://www.adur-worthing.gov.uk/licensing-consultations/licensing-act-2003/#intro