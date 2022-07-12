An aerial drone picture, taken this evening (Tuesday, July 12), shows multiple vehicles parked on the pitches outside The Angmering School in Station Road.
It is the third camp the group have set up this month, having been based at Goring Greensward in Marine Drive for a week, before moving onto Worthing Rugby Club in Roundstone Lane, Angmering around 10pm last night (Monday).
"As a club we are fully aware there are unauthorised caravans on our site,” the rugby club wrote on social media on Tuesday morning.
"We have spoken to the police in person and the situation is in their hands.”
The rugby club confirmed all the travellers had left the site by midday and thanked Sussex Police for the assistance.
They have not gone far, though, with pictures showing the new camp off the A259.