Portslade seafront crash: man arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving while under the influence of drugs

Sussex Police has confirmed a man has been arrested following a serious road crash on the A259 at Portslade yesterday morning (Wednesday, March 16).

The collision between a van and a motorcycle happened just before 8.25am at the junction of the A259 Wellington Road and Church Road, Portslade.

Police and ambulance crews attended and the A259 was closed for several hours. An air ambulance landed in nearby Vale Park but the male motorcyclist was taken by road to hospital in a serious condition.

The scene after the crash on Wednesday morning (March 16)

A Sussex Police spokesman said today (Thursday): "A 34-year-old man from Southwick has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and driving under the influence of drugs over the specified limit. He has been released under investigation while enquiries continue."

A spokesman for the South East Coast Ambulance Service said: "Ambulance crews attended and were joined at the scene by the air ambulance service. The motorcyclist was treated before being taken to Royal Sussex County Hospital by road in a serious condition."

