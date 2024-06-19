Quintessentially Irish: new film highlights a surprising West Sussex connection

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The acclaimed new film Quintessentially Irish with Pierce Brosnan will have its West Sussex premiere at the New Park Chichester this weekend on June 22 at 12.30pm. The film celebrates everything that is great and Irish and showcases President’s Joe Biden’s strong West Sussex links.

My new film, Quintessentially Irish with Pierce Brosnan, will have its West Sussex premiere at the New Park Chichester this weekend. The film celebrates everything that is great and Irish. It features a stellar cast offering their take on what’s quintessentially Irish, a veritable who’s who of Irish acting and political royalty. The film was just released in the United States where it was described as a “lush valentine to everything great and Irish” by the Daily Mail and “fast paced and highly entertaining” by the Sunday Times. The cast includes Pierce Brosnan, Jeremy Irons, Prince Albert II of Monaco (discussing the Irish heritage of his mother the Oscar winning actress Grace Kelly), Bob Geldof, Andrew Scott, Irish President Michael D Higgins, Rory Guinness (great-great-great grandson of Guinness founder, Arthur Guinness), Grand National winning jockey Rachael Blackmore, Olympic Gold medalist Usain Bolt and his Irish sports agent Ricky Simms and more, including a cameo from musician Niall Horan. Reflecting our long history of emigration, there are over 6 million people in the UK with an Irish grandparent.

When we were filming Quintessentially Irish, we found that many famous people who claim Irish heritage often have other heritage but don't focus on that. President Joe Biden is a good example. Publicly he is a very proud Irish American, but he also has strong British heritage, originating in West Sussex. His great-great-great grandfather William Biden was born and bred in the village of Westbourne in West Sussex, before emigrating to the States in 1820.

We were invited to film in the White House on St Patrick's Day as Joe Biden is a proud Irish-American. The White House was even turned green for St Patrick's Day. Biden wore a green tie and shamrock on his lapel and spoke proudly about his ancestors from County Mayo and Louth.. But actually Biden has strong English heritage and his West Sussex links have been overlooked, if not buried. British diplomats have said that privately Biden is happy to talk about his British heritage, but not publicly. I am delighted that Quintessentially Irish will have its premiere screening in West Sussex at the New Park in Chichester this Saturday June 22 at 12.30. The screening will be followed by a Q&A with me as director. Tickets are still available. Local audiences can decide if the US President actually is more West Sussex than Irish!

Director Frank Mannion at the White House on St Patrick's Day