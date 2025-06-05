Rainbow Shakespeare plays confirmed for Worthing summer

Rainbow Shakespeare returns to Worthing this summer for its 25th season, presenting two contrasting shows.

Director and producer Nick Young said: “Picnic under the stars in one of the most beautiful places in Worthing and surrounds, and become part of what has become one of the great Sussex traditions: Rainbow Shakespeare! Bring the family and friends, make new friends in a unique setting. Sparkling professional actors along with some community performers, including children, will bring the plays alive in unforgettable productions of lively, spontaneous, ungimmicky Shakespeare that all ages can understand and enjoy.”

Tickets available through Worthing Theatres box office on 01903 206206 or wtm.uk or on the gate 90 minutes before each performance. Visit www.rainbowshakespeare.co.uk for more information.

“This is Rainbow’s 25th season, and once again we look forward to welcoming you to join in the celebration of live theatre at its very best. This year Rainbow presents one of the Bard’s most thrilling tragedies followed by one of his most popular romantic comedies at Highdown Gardens, Worthing.”

Macbeth runs from Tuesday, July 8-Sunday, July 13: “Battles, witches, murder, ghosts and things that go bump in the night – all the ingredients that make a thrilling, theatrical experience are in this spine-chilling, spooky play about a scheming wife and her ambitious husband driven to murder their king. Understandable, edge-of-your-seat action for all the family.”

Much Ado About Nothing runs from Tuesday, July 15-Sunday, July 20: “Perfect summer entertainment about two intertwined love stories: one, where the feisty Benedick and equally fiery Beatrice believe fervently they can’t stand each other – but their friends have other ideas. The second, where the romantic Claudio and Hero woo and prepare to wed, only to have the match threatened by the villainous Don John. Comedy and tragedy, coloured with songs and dances!”