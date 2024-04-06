Report of ‘upside down’ car on road in East Sussex countryside: photos show emergency services at scene

A photographer has submitted photos of emergency services on a road near Pevensey last night (Friday, April 5).
Lawrence Smith
By Lawrence Smith
Published 6th Apr 2024, 10:09 BST

There were reports of an ‘upside down’ car in a ditch at about 8.40pm.

Sussex Traffic Watch on X said at 9.44pm that the A259 between the Pevensey services roundabout and Bexhill was closed both ways until 6am on Saturday, April 6.

They said: “Wartling Road between pevensey services roundabout and the A271 closed both ways.” They added that a diversion was in place via the A27, A22, A271 and A269 in both directions.

The AA Traffic News live map at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news is now showing that the road is open again. Sussex Police have been approached for comment and this story will be updated when more information comes in.

There were reports of a car accident on Wartling Road near Pevensey on Friday night, April 5

1. Wartling Road

There were reports of a car accident on Wartling Road near Pevensey on Friday night, April 5 Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

There were reports of a car accident on Wartling Road near Pevensey on Friday night, April 5

2. Wartling Road

There were reports of a car accident on Wartling Road near Pevensey on Friday night, April 5 Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

There were reports of a car accident on Wartling Road near Pevensey on Friday night, April 5

3. Wartling Road

There were reports of a car accident on Wartling Road near Pevensey on Friday night, April 5 Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

There were reports of a car accident on Wartling Road near Pevensey on Friday night, April 5

4. Wartling Road

There were reports of a car accident on Wartling Road near Pevensey on Friday night, April 5 Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

Related topics:PevenseyA259BexhillSussex Police