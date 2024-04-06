There were reports of an ‘upside down’ car in a ditch at about 8.40pm.

Sussex Traffic Watch on X said at 9.44pm that the A259 between the Pevensey services roundabout and Bexhill was closed both ways until 6am on Saturday, April 6.

They said: “Wartling Road between pevensey services roundabout and the A271 closed both ways.” They added that a diversion was in place via the A27, A22, A271 and A269 in both directions.

The AA Traffic News live map at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news is now showing that the road is open again. Sussex Police have been approached for comment and this story will be updated when more information comes in.

1 . Wartling Road There were reports of a car accident on Wartling Road near Pevensey on Friday night, April 5 Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

