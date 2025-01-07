Residents of Laughton, Ripe and Chalvington's concerns over solar farm plans

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Residents of Laughton, Ripe and Chalvington continue to be concerned about proposals to construct a large solar array on lands at Colbrans Farm.

In 2024 renewable energy company Innova submitted an EIA scoping request to Wealden District Council and a public consultation was held at Milwards Estate later in the year.

At the time residents told the Express they understood the importance of renewable energy but believed this project raised serious concerns that deserved public scrutiny and resident feedback. For example, they pointed out, the Laughton Levels are visible from the South Downs National Park.

Solar Farm

One said: “The solar farm will stretch across 200 acres of beautiful countryside behind me. The entire area is arguably the most unspoilt in Sussex. The proposed solar farm’s vast scale has the potential to disrupt this treasured landscape. It is also close to a Roman road which construction could damage."

She continued: “The Laughton Levels are known for archaeological finds. Large-scale development poses a threat to uncovering and preserving these historical remnants. The environmental implications are also concerning. The Laughton Levels are a designated floodplain .A solar farm of this scale could potentially alter drainage pattern sand exacerbate flooding risks.”

It was also said that the project could disrupt wildlife habitats and reduce the availability of agricultural and arable land, while causing road disruption for residents and farmers.

Innova explained the site – which covers about 80 hectares and wouldinclude landscaping, habitat creation and access – was carefullyselected and designed considering grid availability, land,environment, planning policy, access, landscape, heritage,agricultural land quality and ecological matters.

The scheme came before members of Chalvington with Ripe Parish Councilthis week. A spokesperson for Innova said: "Once the application issubmitted to Wealden District Council, it will be advertised publicly,providing further opportunity for the public to express their views onthe proposed development while the planning department and statutoryconsultees review and comment on the proposal.

“The proposed Colbrans Solar and Storage Site will provide a valuable and important contribution to tackling the Climate Emergency and in meeting both Wealden and national renewable energy targets. The proposal will deliver 40MW of solar energy along with 30MW of energy storage. Once constructed, the solar element would generate enough electricity to power approximately 9,600 homes and save around 9,600tonnes of CO2 per year.”

