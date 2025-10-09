REVIEW: I Swear - shocking, compassionate and powerful

REVIEW: I Swear (15), (120 mins), Cineworld Cinemas

Director and writer Kirk Jones delivers maybe the film of the year so far with the intensely moving, shocking, provocative and also very funny I Swear, based on the real life story of Tourette syndrome activist and educator John Davidson.

Davidson, superbly, compassionately and fearlessly played by Robert Aramayo as an adult and Scott Ellis Watson as a young lad, was leading an apparently normal family life and even harbouring dreams of goalkeeping stardom until at the age of 14 when he started developing tics, usually accompanied by sweary outbursts. It is scary stuff…

Trouble soon follows – at school and at home, everywhere he goes. He is mimicked, bullied and ostracised, brutally punished by a headmaster who simply hasn’t a clue and has to watch as his parents split, neither of them remotely able to cope with the changes in their son. And the tics get worse – amid even worse ignorance all round.

But then John’s life changes some years later when, now grown up, he bumps into an old school mate who is home from Australia, summoned back to Scotland because his mum Dottie (beautifully played by Maxine Peake) has been told she’s got cancer and has got just six months left to live.

His friend invites John in, he declines, but Dottie insists. John’s greeting to her immediately suggests he was right to hold back, but Dottie takes his outburst in her stride and insists John come to live with them. In her eyes, the only thing that’s wrong with John is his insistence on apologising for something he clearly can’t control.

At last compassion enters his life – and it takes root when Dottie encourages John to seek employment as assistant to caretaker Tommy Trotter (again excellent, this time from Peter Mullan). Tommy sees beyond the swearing to the suffering young man within. His conclusion, setting John on his true path, is that the trouble isn’t Tourette syndrome; it’s other people’s lack of understanding of it.

Director and writer Jones judges the film to perfection. It shocks and it pulls us in. Aramayo’s brilliance is that we feel for John acutely. There is an awful moment when John moves into a dodgy tower block. You feel his vulnerability intensely – as indeed you do throughout. Aramayo opens the door on the sheer awfulness of the condition. But this isn’t just a film about our sympathy. It’s a film much more about opening our eyes, and it does that with power and poignancy. But it also does it with humour and charisma. Part of the power is that you laugh while feeling you shouldn’t.

Inevitably, and it feels somewhat of a cliché for this kind of film, it all finishes with us seeing the real-life people we have been watching. But it works. This is a human story delivered with huge humanity.