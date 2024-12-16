REVIEW: Worthing's annual panto serves up the perfect festive feast

REVIEW By Nicola Caines: Robin Hood the pantomime at The Pavilion Theatre, Worthing

I have lost count of the number of pantomimes I have been to over the years, firstly going every Boxing Day as a child and now taking my own children as a festive treat leading up to Christmas.

One thing that has become very clear through all of my panto-watching experience is that there is a certain recipe for success when it comes to putting on a show-stopping festive spectacular.

This year, Worthing Theatres' panto offering at the Pavilion Theatre is Robin Hood and it definitely has all of the right ingredients for some fantastic family fun.

It has the singing and dancing, the dazzling costumes, the audience participation, the cheesy jokes, some fairytale sweetness for the children and some saucy innuendos for the grown ups.

When it comes to the stars of the show, we are given a generous sprinkling of charm from Nigel Clarke (from CBeebies) as Robin Hood, followed by a good helping of circus fun and silliness from Darryl Carrington as Robin's sidekick Will Scarlet, all combined perfectly with a decent measure of elegance and feistiness from Janine Pardo as Marian. Of course, every panto recipe needs a villain, and the detestable Sheriff of Nottingham is played with a big dollop of deviousness by Darren Clewlow-Smith, prompting plenty of boos and hisses.

The finishing touches and most vital ingredients for me came from Katie Pritchard as Alana and Paul Giddings as Dame Delia. Panto favourite Katie is a ray of sunshine, bringing smiles to people's faces every time she steps onto the stage — and she can sing, too. Paul, who is both director and actor this year, made a wondrous panto dame — his wit, timing and impromptu quips were brilliant and the costume changes were jaw-dropping, both for their speed and extravagance. Fittingly, Dame Delia is a cook in this year's panto and despite not really being any good at preparing food herself, she and the rest of the cast really do serve up a perfect panto treat.

The whole cast and crew take the audience on a festive feast of fun, jumping between the traditional story, to modern jokes and trendy pop songs, while not forgetting the customary panto comedy interludes and dance routines. There is even some acrobatics and fire-eating thrown in proving there is certainly no lack of variety on this year's panto menu.

Robin Hood the pantomime is on at Worthing's Pavilion Theatre until January 5, with at least two performances every day, apart from Christmas Day.

