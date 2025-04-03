Richly-deserved honour for Chichester Festival Youth Theatre leader

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Thousands of people, literally thousands and thousands of people will be thrilled at the news that Dale Rooks, for so many the face of Chichester Festival Youth Theatre, is to serve as a Deputy Lieutenant for the County of West Sussex.

Coming so soon after Dale was so rightly awarded an MBE for services to theatre and young people, and with Chichester Festival Youth Theatre celebrating its 40th birthday this year, the timing really couldn’t be better.

As director of learning, education and participation (LEAP) at Chichester Festival Theatre and in her previous roles at the CFT before that, Dale has transformed lives by creating endless opportunities, by encouraging confidence and self-esteem and by simply allowing young voices to be heard.

I have known Dale for well over 25 years, possibly a little nearer to 30, and she has always been the loveliest of interviewees, speaking with enthusiasm, speaking with passion but always speaking with huge and genuine modesty.

I have always thought, though, that if you want to gauge the measure of her achievement, then speak to the Youth Theatre members themselves. They always speak with such love for her – for her care, her concern, her manner, her understanding. And also for that sheer enabling encouragement which she exudes.

Growing up must be so horribly difficult these days. I am so relieved to have done mine before the internet, before all the horrors of social media, before the constant online exposure which makes lives a misery for so many young people.

Thank goodness then for institutions such as the Youth Theatre, for which Dale is the perfect public face. It is about kindness and opportunity; and it is about developing skills you never knew you had within you. Dale and the team provide exactly the right environment for that to happen. Speak to Youth Theatre members and you sense how supportive and how constructive Dale and all the team are.

Everyone who has ever had anything to do with Chichester Festival Youth Theatre will rejoice that Dale Rooks is now a Deputy Lieutenant for the County of West Sussex.