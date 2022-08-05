Reader Annie Lyons sent in some dramatic photos of the incident showing the street filled with smoke and the devastated back end of a Metrobus.

A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said: “At 2.15pm we were called to a vehicle fire at London Road, East Grinstead.

“Joint Fire Control sent fire engines from East Grinstead and Haywards Heath to the scene, as well as fire engines from East Sussex Fire & Rescue Service.

West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said they were called to a bus fire in East Grinstead at 2.15pm on Thursday, August 4. Pictures by Annie Lyons

“Upon arrival crews found one bus well alight and Sussex Police were requested to assist with closing the road.

“The bus had been evacuated prior to the arrival of the fire service.

“Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used hose reels and a thermal imaging camera to extinguish the fire, which was of accidental ignition.”

Crews were stood down and left the scene at 4pm.

Metrobus have been approached for comment.