Road closures in Surrey after fuel spill

Motorists are being asked to avoid the A22 between Caterham and Godstone due to a significant fuel spillage which occurred last night (12 May).

A number of closures are currently in place around the area while the clean-up operation takes place. This is likely to take some time. The following closures are currently in place:

The A22 southbound from the Wapses Lodge roundabout to J6 of the M25

The A22 southbound from Godstone Road

Traffic heading north from J6 of the M25 is being diverted onto Godstone Road into Caterham town

Godstone Road is closed southbound at the roundabout with Church Hill and Croydon Road.

Surrey Police said: “Bus, ambulance and fire services have been notified of the closures. Please avoid the area and seek an alternative route. Thank you for your patience and cooperation while this incident is dealt with.

