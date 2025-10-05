Viola player Adam Maha and Mark Prescott (piano) present a recital of Romantic chamber music at St Wilfrid’s Church, Haywards Heath at 7pm on Sunday, October 12, following Evensong (6-6.45pm).

Spokesman Melvyn Walmsley said: “Robert Schumann’s 1851 Märchenbilder (Fairy-tale Pictures) op 113 depicts, like his Carnaval and other works, his dual personality: the thoughtful, sensitive dreamer Eusebius and the impulsive, passionate Florestan.

“Johannes Brahms emerged from self-imposed retirement to write clarinet chamber music, including his sonata op. 120 no. 2 for clarinet and piano (1894). Some critics prefer his 1895 rearrangement for the viola’s warmer ambience, but Brahms was unsure. Adam and Mark, in the warm acoustic of St Wilfrid’s Church, may remove such doubts.

“As violist, violinist, arranger and conductor, Adam Maha has performed with various ensembles in New Zealand and, since relocating to London in 2013, he has played in most of our major concert halls. A graduate of the University of Waikato in performance viola and orchestral conducting, Adam balances his thriving freelance musical life with professional work in the coffee industry.

“Mark Prescott, born in Madrid and educated in Scotland, started learning the piano aged four. After his Queens Hall, Edinburgh debut playing Grieg’s Piano Concerto with the Scottish Schools Symphony Orchestra came a ‘poised, assured’ Beethoven sonata recital (The Scotsman). Mark’s Royal Holloway and Guildhall School of Music scholarships brought him masterclasses with Christopher Elton, Emmanual Ax and Andras Schiff. He has worked with Alison Balsom, George Benjamin, Imogen Cooper and Richard Goode and is now music director of the Nottingham Symphony Orchestra and Islington Sinfonia.”

Melvyn added: “Admission is free, with a retiring collection for the St Wilfrid’s Choral Scholarship Scheme for 12 to 18-year-olds. This inspires their familiarity with the sacred choral tradition through tuition and travel expenses to sing with the church choir in school term time.”