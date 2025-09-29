Romeo & Juliet with skateboards and a DJ in Eastbourne

Eastbourne audiences can look forward to a bold, modern reimagining of Shakespeare’s most famous love story this autumn as The Robinson Drama Academy brings Romeo & Juliet to the stage.

Performances take place at The Turing Theatre, Larkspur Drive on October 4 and 5. Tickets are available from https://rda.onlineticketseller.com/

Spokeswoman Rowan Stanfield said: “This updated production trades the streets of Verona for the playground rivalries of two feuding schools. Designed and performed by young people, the show promises to capture all the passion and drama of Shakespeare’s classic while speaking directly to today’s audiences.

“Far from a traditional staging, the Academy’s version will feature a live DJ, street dance, combat sequences, skating and skateboarding, alongside a vibrant live band. A specially curated, atmospheric soundtrack underpins the action, making this a truly multi-sensory performance.”

Director Rebecca Robinson said: “We wanted to create a production that our students could make their own, one that keeps Shakespeare’s language alive while giving it a modern energy. Families, schools and young people will find something fresh and exciting in this version of Romeo & Juliet.

“With its mix of youthful creativity, powerful performances and a hard-hitting contemporary edge, the show offers a perfect introduction to Shakespeare for new audiences while giving long-time fans something strikingly different to enjoy.”