School children create street banners to promote safer streets in Lewes

Mountfield Road in Lewes is a notoriously busy and tortuously narrow road making for a challenging foot and cycle commute for hundreds of school children attending Priory Secondary School.

Mountfield Road during a typical morning commute with hundreds of school children jostling for space alongside a steady stream of cars.

In an effort to encourage lower car usage and more take-up of 'active travel', primary school pupil, Juliette McKay launched a design competition for street banners, now installed after a year of planning.

Mountfield Road, Lewes, has two new lamppost banners thanks to an initiative by Southover School Year 6 pupil, Juliette McKay. A banner design competition for young people organised by the Green United Youth Board was launched to encourage the safer use of the road at busy times.

Juliette said: “What most inspired me to launch the banner competition was seeing a shocking photograph of Mountfield Road during the morning rush hour. Not only did it look really polluted, but very unsafe and slightly scary.

"What we were looking for with the competition entries were images and slogans that encouraged more active travel to hopefully reduce car usage whilst not offending those who have no choice but to drive, for instance those who have mobility issues or families who live too far to walk or cycle.”

The winning designs by Southover Primary School students Chloe New and Chloe Combrelles were recently erected on the lampposts with the help of ESCC Highways Department.

To choose the winning designs, Green United organised a panel of judges including Charlie Dobres, former Director, Lewes FC; Claire and George Hadley graphic designers, Juliette McKay, Year 6 student at Southover Primary School, Leo Dillon Year 7 student at Priory School and Finnuala Rowland from St Pancras RC Primary School.

Charlie Dobres said: “Green United is such an impressive initiative, entirely led by primary and secondary school students who are taking action to improve the environment of our town. Three of my fellow judges were just 12 years old.

"Their opinions on the posters we saw were so well reasoned, demonstrating a clarity of thought that I didn’t always see from seasoned adults when I worked in the ad industry myself, many years ago.

"And every single entry showed so much effort, understanding and drawing prowess. It was a privilege to be part of this initiative."

Responding to the initiative, Sheila O’Sullivan of Cycle Lewes & Lewes Living Streets said: This is another great action by Green United.

"We need more people walking and cycling in our town, having fewer cars means less congestion and reduced air pollution.

"Mountfield Road is very congested during the start and the end of the school day; it’s not a safe space for the young people that walk and cycle.