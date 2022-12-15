A pair of unique sculptures illuminated by a leading Horsham company to mark the late Queen’s Platinum Jubilee were unveiled in London yesterday (Wednesday) by King Charles.

The sculptures feature the heraldic beasts of the United Kingdom and incorporate magnificent crowns which will also serve as illuminated beacons. They were commissioned by the Houses of Parliament as a gift for the late Queen and created by Horsham-based company William Sugg & Co.

The bronze crowns, measuring around 1.1 metres high and 0.8 metres in diameter, were handmade in workshops of the Horsham-based company and took several months to complete.

William Sugg managing director Lucy Bubb said: “We were delighted to have been involved in this prestigious commission to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee.

King Charles unveils two unique bronze sculptures created by a Horsham company and commissioned by the Houses of Parliament to mark the late Queen's Platinum Jubilee. Photo: UK Parliament/Roger Harris

"The design was an initial concept from Tim Crawley, honed to the final design after many hours of collaboration between Tim and William Sugg.

“While we remain deeply saddened that Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II was not able to unveil these incredible gifts herself, we are thrilled that His Majesty King Charles III has now officially revealed these to the public.

"They are a true celebration of this magnificent landmark of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s reign, and we are privileged to have been involved in such a project.”

William Sugg & Co has been supplying decorative and heritage lighting for 185 years and they are known as the heritage lighting specialists and world-class leaders in their field.

The sculptures, created by world-leading Horsham firm William Sugg & Co, were unveiled in London by King Charles. Photo: UK Parliament/Roger Harris

Examples of William Sugg’s work can be seen lighting thoroughfares, parks and important buildings throughout London, the UK, and the world. They can even be spotted on the big screen in some of the most iconic television series and films from Mary Poppins to Eastenders.

Christopher Sugg – descendant of William and historical consultant to William Sugg & Co – said: “Lighting continues to play an important and much-loved role in London’s history.

"William Sugg has had a close relationship with the Parliamentary Estate and the Royal Household for over 150 years. They first installed ‘Globe’ gas lamps on the main gates of the Houses of Parliament and around Parliament Square in about 1870 and the lamps on Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle were ordered in 1901.