Seaford Striders present Couch to 5k 2024 programme

Running is a proven way of boosting our physical and mental health. But getting started isn’t always easy.

The programme will take place over nine weeks and follows the NHS Couch to 5k plan with the support of volunteers from the friendly, mixed ability running club. The plan is designed to enable runners of all abilities off the couch and running 5km in just over two months under the encouragement and guidance of an experienced leader. The next Couch to 5k group will start on Tuesday 9th April at 7pm.

Over the years, hundreds of runners have been helped by Seaford Striders to achieve their first 5k Parkrun, and many have gone on to complete half marathons and even marathons. The club also welcomes members who don’t take part in races but enjoy running in friendly, sociable groups.

Couch to 5k graduates meet for a Seaford Striders midweek club run | Submitted picture

Two graduates from last year’s Couch to 5k group won awards at the club’s recent annual Awards Night. Another Couch to 5k graduate said “There were other runners around who were in the same boat as me and the runs were broken down into manageable chunks, carefully timed with walking interludes.”

“The supportive, friendly run leaders and other volunteers from Seaford Striders and my fellow Couch to 5k participants encouraged me to try harder and get to the end of the programme. I entered Seaford Beach Parkrun 5k at the end of the nine weeks and got around it - with some walking - but I got myself over the finish line!”

He added: “I never looked back. I have lost over 5 stones in weight and feel fitter and happier than I have for a long time. I have run some 5k and 10k races now along with a 10 miler and have entered my first competitive half marathon and full marathon.”

“None of this would have happened without the support and encouragement of Seaford Striders. Knowing them all has changed me, physically and mentally. I’m proud to call them my friends, my running family!”

Seaford Striders C25k Group warming up for a run | Submitted picture

Past Couch to 5k group members continue to run at the Clubs’ regular Monday and Wednesday evening meetings. This year’s participants have the opportunity to join the Seaford Striders for on-going coaching after the initial course has finished.