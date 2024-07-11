Self-titled 'rubbish' pet portraitist is holding a 24-hour drawathon to fundraise for charity

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A self-titled ‘rubbish’ artist who became a viral sensation after sharing a pet portrait on Facebook four years ago is holding a 24-hour drawathan to raise money for charity.

Using his quirky art style to fundraise is nothing new to Hercule Van Wolfwinkle, who is known for his unique pet portraits, having raised over £350,000 for charity through his artwork – and his latest endeavor is his most extraordinary yet.

This weekend, Hercule (real name Phil Heckels) from Worthing, Sussex, is embarking on a 24-hour drawathon to raise money for two charities close to his heart, Turning Tides and StreetVet, supporting those who are increasingly experiencing homelessness.

Hercule said: ‘As much as I love creating artwork akin to that of a small child who has never seen an animal before, my reasons for doing it run a lot deeper. Events like this are a really useful way of reminding people why I do what I do – to raise money for two incredible homeless charities.

'I’m nervous about getting no sleep for 24 hours, but super excited to have an exhibition space where ambassadors can take the floor and share more about the amazing work they do.

‘After my recent success people tell me I can’t call my portraits rubbish anymore, but I still maintain that they are – and there’s nothing wrong with that. Hopefully they’ll continue to raise money and awareness of these two important charities.’

Hercule, who is using the fundraising platform JustGiving, will create pet portraits continuously, without rest, for 24 hours. The event culminates with a finished exhibition at Collonade House, Worthing, open to the public on Sunday 14th July between 10am to 2pm, which is also live streaming on Hercules social media channels, Facebook and Instagram.

Pascale Harvie, President and General Manager of JustGiving, said: 'We were so excited to hear about Hercule’s latest challenge. For many years, we have been in awe of Hercule and what he has achieved for two incredible charities through his brilliant pet portraits. From all of us at JustGiving we wish him the very best of luck.”

Hercule was awarded Creative fundraiser of the Year for his efforts at the JustGiving Awards in 2022 and has also been recognised by Points of Light.

Sophie Moore, Community Fundraising Officer at Turning Tides, said: ‘Hercule’s extraordinary fundraising efforts continue to astound us. The funds raised directly support lifesaving work within our specialised services. Hercule’s limitless creativity and unmatched wit consistently delight his followers. We express boundless gratitude and wholeheartedly support him as he takes on this monumental challenge.'

Collette Sheaff, Head of Marketing at StreetVet, said: ‘We’ve been working with Hercule for years now and he never fails to amaze us. He’s literally raised hundreds of thousands for charity and every penny really does count. We can’t wait to rally round him on the big day to show our support – and hopefully raise some awareness too around the vital work that StreetVet does to support the pets of those experiencing homelessness across the UK.’