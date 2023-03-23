Members of a Sussex heritage charity are sickened by the destruction and theft of a new information board about the historic Selsey Tramway at East Beach car park in Selsey.

Chichester District Council (CDC) officials discovered the sawn-off remains of the sign’s metal supporting poles last week and alerted the Manhood Wildlife and Heritage Group (MWHG) who recently erected the sign at what was the terminus of the tramway as part of the celebrations of its founding 125 years ago.

A spokesman for the charity said: “This spiteful and meaningless destruction and theft is not the work of passing children and should not be called vandalism.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The notice board was sawn off with an angle grinder or hacksaw, presumably by one or more adults, and the poles knocked over. CDC have taped over the jagged remains to protect the public.

The sawn-off poles of the Selsey Tramway information board at East Beach car park in Selsey

“The board was funded by the wildlife and heritage charity and several generous sponsors who supported this educational project of historical importance to Selsey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"No public money was used in the project or signage and its destruction and loss has cost several hundred pounds as well as being very disheartening for the volunteers who worked hard to celebrate and share this fascinating story of the town’s past.”

The crime has been reported to police and anyone with information is urged to contact them.

Local Selsey residents at the scene expressed their shock at the damage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sawn off and stolen: the heritage charity's new signboard in position at the site of the Selsey Tramway's seaside terminus

They said warning signs round the pond behind the beach had been vandalised recently.

Members of the Manhood Wildlife and Heritage Group have re-launched a marked walking trail from Chichester to Selsey via Hunston, Chalder, Sidlesham and Ferry Farm, along the route of the 7.5-mile Selsey Tramway and erected information boards at significant points and stations along the route, including the one now destroyed at East Beach.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ramshackle tramway opened in 1897, the brainchild of Colonel H Stephens.

Nicknamed locally the Bumpety Bump and the Sidlesham Snail, the tramway had a short but colourful life, including a fatal derailment, and finally hit the buffers in 1935 due to its own unreliability and competition from the Southdown Bus Company.

Advertisement Hide Ad