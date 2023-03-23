Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
7 hours ago Tory minister Zac Goldsmith ends decade-long marriage to wife Alice
26 minutes ago Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer publishes tax details
1 hour ago Frankie Boyle’s New World Order axed after six seasons
3 hours ago TikTok to be blocked from ‘all parliamentary devices’
3 hours ago Junior doctors announce four-day strike action in April
6 hours ago Google warns users to delete hugely popular app from devices

Selsey angle-grinder attacker destroys heritage charity's signboard

Members of a Sussex heritage charity are sickened by the destruction and theft of a new information board about the historic Selsey Tramway at East Beach car park in Selsey.

By Amanda PearceContributor
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 16:56 GMT
Updated 23rd Mar 2023, 16:57 GMT

Chichester District Council (CDC) officials discovered the sawn-off remains of the sign’s metal supporting poles last week and alerted the Manhood Wildlife and Heritage Group (MWHG) who recently erected the sign at what was the terminus of the tramway as part of the celebrations of its founding 125 years ago.

A spokesman for the charity said: “This spiteful and meaningless destruction and theft is not the work of passing children and should not be called vandalism.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The notice board was sawn off with an angle grinder or hacksaw, presumably by one or more adults, and the poles knocked over. CDC have taped over the jagged remains to protect the public.

Most Popular
The sawn-off poles of the Selsey Tramway information board at East Beach car park in Selsey
The sawn-off poles of the Selsey Tramway information board at East Beach car park in Selsey
The sawn-off poles of the Selsey Tramway information board at East Beach car park in Selsey

“The board was funded by the wildlife and heritage charity and several generous sponsors who supported this educational project of historical importance to Selsey.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"No public money was used in the project or signage and its destruction and loss has cost several hundred pounds as well as being very disheartening for the volunteers who worked hard to celebrate and share this fascinating story of the town’s past.”

The crime has been reported to police and anyone with information is urged to contact them.

Local Selsey residents at the scene expressed their shock at the damage.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Sawn off and stolen: the heritage charity's new signboard in position at the site of the Selsey Tramway's seaside terminus
Sawn off and stolen: the heritage charity's new signboard in position at the site of the Selsey Tramway's seaside terminus
Sawn off and stolen: the heritage charity's new signboard in position at the site of the Selsey Tramway's seaside terminus

They said warning signs round the pond behind the beach had been vandalised recently.

Members of the Manhood Wildlife and Heritage Group have re-launched a marked walking trail from Chichester to Selsey via Hunston, Chalder, Sidlesham and Ferry Farm, along the route of the 7.5-mile Selsey Tramway and erected information boards at significant points and stations along the route, including the one now destroyed at East Beach.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The ramshackle tramway opened in 1897, the brainchild of Colonel H Stephens.

Nicknamed locally the Bumpety Bump and the Sidlesham Snail, the tramway had a short but colourful life, including a fatal derailment, and finally hit the buffers in 1935 due to its own unreliability and competition from the Southdown Bus Company.

Read More
Tangmere charity Dementia Support announces launch of Corporate Ladies Club at G...

ALSO IN THE NEWS: Neighbours say goodbye to postie who always 'went above and beyond' as he retires after ten years in Felpham

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

HAVE YOU READ? Animal hospital's charity shop robbed of ‘close to £500’

SelseySussexChichester District Council