Senior Sussex cleric appointed as the next Bishop of Richborough

By Lisa Williamson
Contributor
Published 10th Dec 2024, 09:49 BST
Updated 10th Dec 2024, 09:57 BST
In a statement released by Downing Street this morning, The King has approved the nomination of The Venerable Luke Irvine-Capel, SSC, currently Archdeacon of Chichester in the Diocese of Chichester, to be the next Suffragan Bishop of Richborough, following the retirement of The Right Reverend Norman Banks, earlier this year.

Fr Luke, who has served as Archdeacon of Chichester since 2019, will have pastoral and sacramental oversight for Society parishes in the eastern half of the southern province of the Church of England.

Most Popular

The Bishop of Chichester, Dr. Martin Warner, has welcomed the appointment stating: The Bishop said today: “I am delighted that Fr Luke has been chosen to be the next Bishop of Richborough.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“It has been very satisfying to watch his wide-ranging gifts mature in archidiaconal ministry, which he has always exercised as though he were still a parish priest. That is a great achievement!

The Venerable Archdeacon of Chichester, Fr Luke Irvine-Capelplaceholder image
The Venerable Archdeacon of Chichester, Fr Luke Irvine-Capel

“His sense of humour will stand him in good stead for episcopal ministry, as will the seriousness of his sense of holiness and the urgency of our sacred mission.”

The date and venue for Fr Luke’s ordination to the episcopate have yet to be confirmed. They will be announced in due course.

Related topics:SussexDowning Street
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice