A man has died and a ‘number of patients’ were taken to hospital after a serious road traffic collision in Shoreham-by-Sea.

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service reported on X (formerly Twitter) around 10.20pm on Monday (November 20) that it was attending a ‘serious road traffic collision’ involving a car.

The single-vehicle collision was reported on the A283, near Old Erringham Farm, Steyning Road.

“A 46-year-old man was sadly pronounced dead at the scene,” a Sussex Police spokesperson said. “His next-of-kin have been informed and are being supported.

“Three men who were in the vehicle, aged 18, 19, and 21, sustained minor injuries. They are all receiving treatment in hospital.”

According to an eye-witness, the car involved in the collision caught fire. This came amid reports that an air ambulance flew over Steyning around 10.30pm.

Air Ambulance Charity Kent Surrey Sussex (KSS) confirmed it sent a helicopter and a rapid response vehicle to the incident.

A spokesperson added: “Our crews arrived on scene at 10.34pm where they worked with South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb), Sussex Police, West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service to help treat a number of patients involved in a road traffic collision.

"They then transported the patients to hospital by road with our crew accompanying them in the ambulance to continue delivering their care en route.“

The road was closed whilst emergency services responded to the incident. A fire service spokesperson said at the time: “Please avoid the area if possible.”

The road had reopened by Tuesday morning after recovery work was completed.

Investigating officers are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision or who may have captured any footage of the incident.