Severe delays and A27 lane closed following serious collision
A serious collision on the A27 this afternoon is causing severe delays.
Emergency services were scrambled to Poling Corner A27 near Arundel this afternoon (Saturday, October 8).
Sussex Police and South East Coast Ambulance Service were joined by an air ambulance following the incident.
Traffic reports suggest two cars collided on the A27 Arundel Road between Crossbush Junction and the Woodman Arms.
Motorists are facing heavy delays with congestion to routes around Arundel, Littlehampton and Climping.