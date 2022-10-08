Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Severe delays and A27 lane closed following serious collision

A serious collision on the A27 this afternoon is causing severe delays.

By Joe Stack
Saturday, 8th October 2022, 4:31 pm
Updated Sunday, 9th October 2022, 11:49 am
Emergency services at the scene. Picture by Eddie Mitchell
Emergency services at the scene. Picture by Eddie Mitchell

Emergency services were scrambled to Poling Corner A27 near Arundel this afternoon (Saturday, October 8).

Sussex Police and South East Coast Ambulance Service were joined by an air ambulance following the incident.

Traffic reports suggest two cars collided on the A27 Arundel Road between Crossbush Junction and the Woodman Arms.

Most Popular

Motorists are facing heavy delays with congestion to routes around Arundel, Littlehampton and Climping.

Advertisement

Hide Ad

UPDATE: A27 collision: Four people seriously injured after collision near Arundel

Emergency servicesArundelSouth East Coast Ambulance ServiceSussex PoliceLittlehampton