Police have appealed for witnesses to the three-car collision, which happened in Poling at around 12 noon on Saturday (October 8).

An air ambulance joined other emergency service personnel at the scene, where four people were seriously injured.

An Arun Police statement read: “A man and woman in a Vauxhall Astra suffered serious injuries and they were taken to Worthing Hospital.

"Two men from a Ford Fiesta were also seriously injured and are being treated at the Royal Sussex County Hospital, Brighton. All were taken to hospital by ambulance.

“There was significant disruption for some hours and we appreciate your patience while as we managed the scene.”

Anybody who witnessed the incident – or the circumstances leading up to it – or has any relevant dashcam footage, is asked to contact [email protected] or call 101 quoting serial 508 of 08/10.

