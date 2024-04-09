Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Homes have been left under water today (Tuesday, April 9) after the River Arun burst its banks during Storm Kathleen.

There have been reports of up to 200 people being rescued by the emergency services.

West Sussex County Council said it has ‘three severe flooding incidents’ happening in Earnley, Littlehampton and Bracklesham.

SAR for Lost Dogs CIC is asking for donations after severe flooding across West Sussex. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

A spokesperson for the animal rescue group posted in the Littlehampton Online Community group on Facebook at 1.18pm: “With the devastating news in Littlehampton and surrounding areas up to selsey, Sussex SAR for Lost Dogs CIC have decided to put a request out for donations to assist those who have lost everything.”

People can contact Sussex SAR for Lost Dogs CIC for further details on www.sussexsarforlostdogs.org.uk, 07525 636 456, [email protected], or via Facebook.

The group said that while the charity does not know the extent of the damage and the actual items lost, it does know that some residents have had to relocate with their animals.

