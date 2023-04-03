Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 hour ago All the new driving laws and offences introduced in April - full list
4 minutes ago Jacob Rees-Mogg’s stunning family home on sale for £2.75 million
34 minutes ago Passport Office workers five-week strike begins
35 minutes ago KSI apologises for using racial slur on Youtube game show
57 minutes ago Teachers reject new pay offer - fresh strikes fear
1 hour ago Covid spring booster 2023 - all you need to know about rollout

Shoreham lifeboat launched: coastguard receives calls about struggling kite boarder

Shoreham Lifeboat responded to calls about a struggling kite boarder on Saturday evening (April 1).

By Lawrence Smith
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 08:01 BST
Updated 3rd Apr 2023, 08:07 BST
Shoreham Lifeboat said they responded to calls about a struggling kite boarder on Saturday evening, April 1
Shoreham Lifeboat said they responded to calls about a struggling kite boarder on Saturday evening, April 1
Shoreham Lifeboat said they responded to calls about a struggling kite boarder on Saturday evening, April 1

The team said on Twitter that the coastguard received ‘multiple 999 calls reporting a kite boarder struggling to get back onto their board’ south of Shoreham Power Station.

Shoreham Lifeboat said they launched their inshore lifeboat in response.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A Shoreham Lifeboat spokesperson said: “When we arrived on scene, the crew established it was a hydrofoil board and kite drifting east to Millionaire Row at Portslade. We recovered the casualty and his equipment and got him close to his launch site near the hot pipe for him to paddle ashore with his board. We then took his kite back to the lifeboat station for him to collect later.”

Most Popular
Read More
Worthing police presence in photos: vans, cars and police in forensic suits spot...

Shoreham Harbour has a Tamar class all-weather lifeboat and two D class inshore lifeboats.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

For breaking news from across Sussex, as well as traffic news, crime stories, weather, and human interest stories, visit www.sussexexpress.co.uk.

ShorehamTwitterPortsladeSussex