The team said on Twitter that the coastguard received ‘multiple 999 calls reporting a kite boarder struggling to get back onto their board’ south of Shoreham Power Station.
Shoreham Lifeboat said they launched their inshore lifeboat in response.
A Shoreham Lifeboat spokesperson said: “When we arrived on scene, the crew established it was a hydrofoil board and kite drifting east to Millionaire Row at Portslade. We recovered the casualty and his equipment and got him close to his launch site near the hot pipe for him to paddle ashore with his board. We then took his kite back to the lifeboat station for him to collect later.”
Shoreham Harbour has a Tamar class all-weather lifeboat and two D class inshore lifeboats.
