Swiss Gardens Primary School closed yesterday lunchtime (Thursday, October 20) because of a blocked drain and flooding in nearby Freehold Street, causing raw sewage to surface in the playground.

It was suspected to be caused by a failed drainage system, compounded by yesterday’s thunderstorm, which brought heavy rainfall.

Headteacher, Lawrence Caughlin, said the school took advice to close from West Sussex County Council and Public Health England.

Swiss Gardens Primary School, Shoreham.

“That was done in accordance with our own emergency planning, which was done very quickly and efficiently by my staff and the children were all brilliant,” Mr Caughlin said.

“They left the site really well. The parents were really supportive of that process and decision.”

Mr Caughlin said engineers from Southern Water arrived to fix the drain and ‘carried out an extensive clean up’ on the school grounds and nearby road.

“We were then in conversation with West Sussex [County Council] about approval of school to be reopened,” the headteacher added.

"They gave agreement that we could reopen today. We have risk assessed everything and the drains are all working fine.

"We've been told by Southern Water that the problems should not reoccur.”

Southern Water apologised for any disruption that was caused by the incident.

A spokesperson for the water company said: “The incident was reported to us in the morning, and we completed the job by 11:45am, it was an overflowing manhole which was caused by a blockage. This has since been cleared.”

