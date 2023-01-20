SHW sells Crawley High Street investment

SHW has completed the sale of 45-47a High Street, Crawley on behalf of a private client.
Located in Crawley Town Centre, in the area known as “The Square”, the two adjoining buildings, totalling 4,522 sq ft, have been sold to a family property company for more than £1.25 million.
Let to Countrywide estates, No. 45 High Street comprises a ground floor estate agent, with private interview room to the rear and an upstairs boardroom and kitchen. No 47 offers a fully fitted Turkish restaurant on the ground floor, with staff areas, offices and kitchens on the first floor.
Martin Clark, Partner at SHW said: “SHW let No. 47 on a new 15-year lease, with no breaks, to Turkish restaurant operator Turkuaz Crawley, and we were subsequently instructed to sell the two properties as an investment.
“Through our marketing and network of contacts and applicants we generated significant interest resulting in seven viewings in three days, necessitating an informal best bids process, achieving a sale price significantly over asking price.”