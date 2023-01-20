SHW sells Crawley High Street investment

SHW has completed the sale of 45-47a High Street, Crawley on behalf of a private client.

45-47 High Street

SHW has completed the sale of 45-47a High Street, Crawley on behalf of a private client.

Located in Crawley Town Centre, in the area known as “The Square”, the two adjoining buildings, totalling 4,522 sq ft, have been sold to a family property company for more than £1.25 million.

Let to Countrywide estates, No. 45 High Street comprises a ground floor estate agent, with private interview room to the rear and an upstairs boardroom and kitchen. No 47 offers a fully fitted Turkish restaurant on the ground floor, with staff areas, offices and kitchens on the first floor.

Martin Clark, Partner at SHW said: “SHW let No. 47 on a new 15-year lease, with no breaks, to Turkish restaurant operator Turkuaz Crawley, and we were subsequently instructed to sell the two properties as an investment.

