So which are the best pantos and Christmas shows so far?

As ever, we are lucky to have a huge wealth of Christmas shows and pantos on our doorstep across Sussex and into Hampshire.

And we’ve been out and about savouring them, in search of the crackers and in fear of the turkeys. The great news is that the bar this year is consistently, impressively high. It’s proving a vintage year for pantos in all their bonkers-ness – and the Christmas shows are proving great too.

Here is a round-up of our reviews so far…

REVIEW: Chichester's Cinderella - supreme talent, simply magnificent

Cinderella, Chichester Festival Youth Theatre, Chichester Festival Theatre, until Tuesday, December 31; written by Philip Wilson, music by Jason Carr, lyrics by Philip Wilson and Jason Carr.

Click here for our review: https://www.sussexexpress.co.uk/news/review-chichesters-cinderella-supreme-talent-simply-magnificent-4917434

************************

REVIEW: Hey! Christmas Tree full of hope and heart and utterly charming in Chichester

Hey! Christmas Tree, written by Vicki Berwick, from an original idea by Michael Morpurgo, music and lyrics by Eamonn O'Dwyer, Minerva Theatre, Chichester until Sunday, December 29.

Hey! Christmas Tree offers a festive tale of huge charm in the Minerva this holiday.

Click here for our review: https://www.sussexexpress.co.uk/news/review-hey-christmas-tree-full-of-hope-and-heart-and-utterly-charming-in-chichester-4907626

************************

REVIEW: Proper traditional panto in Portsmouth, great fun, brilliantly done

Beauty and the Beast, New Theatre Royal Portsmouth, until January 5.

Click here for our review: https://www.sussexexpress.co.uk/news/review-proper-traditional-panto-in-portsmouth-great-fun-brilliantly-done-4919499

************************

REVIEW: pretty much panto perfection at the Kings in Southsea

Dick Whittington, Kings Theatre, Southsea until December 31.

And so it begins… and as always, the Kings Theatre has set the bar extraordinarily high.

Click here for our review: https://www.sussexexpress.co.uk/news/review-pretty-much-panto-perfection-at-the-kings-in-southsea-4899716

************************

REVIEW: Huge on spectacle as the Mayflower panto opens in Southampton

Jack and the Beanstalk, Mayflower Theatre, Southampton, until January 5.

If it’s spectacle you want, then as ever, as always, The Mayflower in Southampton is the place to be this Christmas.

Click here for our review: https://www.sussexexpress.co.uk/news/huge-on-spectacle-as-the-mayflower-panto-opens-in-southampton-4914079

************************

REVIEW: Worthing's annual panto serves up the perfect festive feast

Robin Hood the pantomime at The Pavilion Theatre, Worthing

I have lost count of the number of pantomimes I have been to over the years, firstly going every Boxing Day as a child and now taking my own children as a festive treat leading up to Christmas.

Click here for our review: https://www.sussexexpress.co.uk/news/review-worthings-annual-panto-serves-up-the-perfect-festive-feast-4910488

************************

REVIEW: Eastbourne's panto - "Another year, another triumph!"

REVIEW BY Kevin Anderson - Snow White, the Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne until January 12.

Dazzling effects and light shows, a string of awful puns, and some loud bangs. Yep, that will be the annual Devonshire Park extravaganza.

Click here for our review: https://www.sussexexpress.co.uk/news/review-eastbournes-panto-another-year-another-triumph-4905424

************************

The Hawth panto is simply legendary, and it just gets bigger and better every year - review

It’s a question that I find absolutely mind-boggling every year – how does the Hawth panto keep getting better and better?

Click here for our review: https://www.sussexexpress.co.uk/arts-and-culture/theatre-and-stage/the-hawth-panto-is-simply-legendary-and-it-just-gets-bigger-and-better-every-year-review-4909728

************************

Horsham: There is a panto battle brewing in West Sussex, and The Capitol in Horsham has set the bar very high

For the first time, as far as we know, the Capitol and the Hawth are running the same panto – Jack and the Beanstalk. We won’t know who will come out on top in the festive battle just yet, but what we do know is the Horsham production has set the bar very high.#

Click here for our review: https://www.sussexexpress.co.uk/arts-and-culture/theatre-and-stage/there-is-a-panto-battle-brewing-in-west-sussex-and-the-capitol-in-horsham-has-set-the-bar-very-high-4898246

REVIEW: Eastbourne's Aladdin "ripples with delight"

REVIEW BY Kevin Anderson - Aladdin at the Royal Hippodrome Theatre, Eastbourne. In-house production directed by Alex Adams and Paul Leno-Putt. Runs until Saturday 3rd January.

Click here for our review: https://www.sussexexpress.co.uk/news/review-eastbournes-aladdin-ripples-with-delight-4917865