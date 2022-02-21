South Downs pub offers free soup and Wifi as residents go third day without power

The kind-hearted gesture comes in the wake of Storm Eunice which saw widespread disruption to travel and power last week.

Responding to the post, Frankie Swan, who owns The Royal Oak pub, offered free soup, hot drinks, WiFi and a place to sit as long as the area remains without power.

The Royal Oak pub in Midhurst

She said: "I just thought it was nice to be somewhere for them to have somewhere warm to sit. I have got plenty of space. It seems silly that they would be sitting cold at home with no WiFi.

"North Easebourne still doesn't have any power. Midhurst went off from Friday 18 but came back on about three or four hours later."

Asked how the response from the community has been, Frankie added: "It has been positive and everyone is writing lots of nice things on Facebook."

The outage was first reported at 4.30pm on Friday, (February 18) and is expected to continue until about 9pm tonight.

Have you been affected? Get in touch: [email protected]