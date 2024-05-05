Southern Water: More residents lose supply as disruption reaches day 4 - LIVE
and live on Freeview channel 276
Southern Water says it is working ‘around the clock’ to resolve the issue caused by a burst water main.
Follow live updates as they happen below.
Southern Water supply issues
Key Events
- Southern Water announced that customers would likely lose their water supply on Thursday (May 2) afternoon.
- Staff have been 'working around the clock' to resolve the issue.
- Customers are expected to still be without water for the duration of the weekend.
Bottled water stations open again
All four bottled water stations are now open again. However, Southern Water says it ‘would encourage customers to consider coming later in the day’, if possible, due to the stations being busiest first thing.
"We're hopeful"
Southern Water said it is ‘hopeful’ that water supply could return gradually today (Sunday, May 5) as staff work to restart the service.
The water supplier’s latest update reads: “The team are working hard to restart service. Once the water has passed stringent quality tests, supplies will start to return for customers.
“We’re hopeful that water supply could start to return gradually over the course of Sunday with different areas getting water at different times. We will provide further updates on our website and social media from tomorrow morning.”
More residents without water
Residents in north west St Leonards-on-Sea and around the Hollington area lost their water supply last night, according to Southern Water. 31,000 residents were already without water in the area, as of yesterday morning.
Delays with bottled water deliveries
Southern Water has apologised to customers for the difficulty in accessing bottled water stations, adding that their delivery drivers are stuck in the same traffic jams.
The latest update said: “We're sorry that some of our customers have found it difficult to access our bottled water stations due to heavy traffic, and that there have been some delays with deliveries of water. Our delivery drivers are stuck in the same traffic jams but are on their way.
“Our response teams have advised that the Hastings Academy and Sea Road bottled water stations are currently serving customers more quickly, while Tesco and Asda are being restocked.”
'Repair on the pipe is complete'
Southern Water has announced the repair on the pipe is complete, but disruption is still likely to continue for some time.
A spokesperson said: “Although the repair on the pipe is complete, restoring supplies will take time as we have to recharge our network and restart our supply works. This means disruption is likely to continue throughout the weekend.
“We will provide further updates about this throughout the day.”
Fourth water bottle station opens
A fourth bottled water station has opened at Hastings Academy, Rye Road, TN35 5DN.
Southern Water said: “We’re sorry customers have experienced issues and delays at our bottled water stations this morning.
“We’re working hard to rectify these and ensure that our operation can run smoother for our customers.”
'Identifying a fourth bottled water station'
Southern Water said it ‘understand[s] the concerns around bottled water stations’ and is looking to open a fourth station. It comes as chaos is caused by thousands of residents trying to access water from just three stations - with reports of frayed tempers and grid-locked traffic.
One angry resident said: “Why only three water station? This has caused so much anger and frustration as the the queues have been horrendous. We went out last and this morning and couldn’t get anywhere near the stations. We still haven’t got water yet. Spread them out and stop gridlocking this crumbling town.”
Headline music event cancelled
The event - which is one of the headliners for the Jack in the Green weekend - was to have taken place at the White Rock Theatre.
The theatre has been forced to close under health and safety regulations due to not having any water.
Here’s the latest update from Southern Water: “We’re sorry for the continued impact and disruption our customers are having in St Leonards, Hastings and rural areas around Westfield.
“Our bottled water stations at Tesco and Asda and Sea Road are open. Please be aware of traffic when travelling to these.
“Our teams worked through the night to remove the broken pipe and replace it with a new length of pipework. We are making good progress on the repair.
“When the repair work is completed, we will then recharge the network and restart our water supply works. However, this will take time and we expect disruption to continue over the weekend.
“If you are a vulnerable customer, or need access to water for medical reasons, and have not received a water delivery, please call 0330 303 0368.
“We are very sorry for this disruption and will keep customers informed via our website and social media channels, as well as text messages and emails direct to impacted households.”
Businesses affected
Several businesses have been forced to close their doors while the supply issues continue.
Those affected include The White Rock Theatre, Hastings Library, Hastings Museum and Art Gallery, Summerfields Leisure Centre and Falaise Fitness Centre.
Costa Coffee in Hastings town centre closed yesterday, in addition to Pizza Express and Twelve Hundred Postcards in Queens Road.
A Vinyl Record Market at The Piper pub in Norman Road, due to have taken place today at 11am, was cancelled.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.