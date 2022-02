The police have arrived at the scene and closed part of the road.

Traffic is being slowly guided through by the police but it is advised to avoid the area.

The power line was hit by a passing cattle lorry, causing the live wire to fall and block the road.

Southwater Street, Southwater, has been closed due to fallen live wire.

Zowiee Fleming, Southwater resident, said she heard a loud bang and her children noticed “hanging wires” outside, as well as her power going off.

Updates to follow.

