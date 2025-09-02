Sparkling autumn season ahead at Brighton Dome

Brighton Dome has launched a packed autumn/winter season of music, theatre, dance, circus, comedy, cabaret, crafting, club nights and more across three historic venues.

Lucy Davies, chief executive of Brighton Dome & Brighton Festival, said: “From JADE to Manic Street Preachers, Grayson Perry to Miriam Margolyes, Arundhati Roy to Eddie Izzard performs Shakespeare’s Hamlet, there’s something for every taste.”

Brighton Dome Comedy Festival returns with 25-plus events across nine days; Gary Clarke’s striking Section 28 dance theatre show DETENTION features a local community cast of LGBT+ people; and there will also be an expanded theatre programme, family events and bumper Christmas season with international circus Blizzard, Christmas Ceilidh, Musicals Mayhem with local drag icon Le Gateau Chocolat and more.

“The season platforms emerging local artists and brings national stars and an exciting programme of global dance, theatre and music to the city.

“Brighton Dome is all about the mix – local artists alongside household names, something familiar, something special – spread across our three beautiful stages and beyond. From Le Gateau Chocolat to Stewart Lee, from Arundhati Roy to Rosie Jones – whatever your taste, we hope you see yourself in this season. It’s going to be brilliant.

“In theatre, Eddie Izzard performs Shakespeare’s Hamlet comes to the Brighton Dome stage. Tim Crouch’s legendary piece of experimental theatre An Oak Tree stars a different celebrity every night – none of whom have seen the script before. Previous stars include acclaimed actors David Tennant, Jessie Buckley and Sophie Okonedo.

“Sutara Gayle AKA Reggae icon Lorna Gee’s Legends of Them is a breath-taking, roof-raising chronicle of her extraordinary life and the legends that have guided her, with electrifying original reggae and gospel-infused tracks. And award-winning local theatre maker and Fringe legend Victoria Melody tells the uncovered story of the 17th-century radicals The Diggers in Brighton Dome & Brighton Festival commission Trouble, Struggle, Bubble and Squeak.

“In music, Jazz Connections is a new slot at Brighton Dome Studio Theatre spotlighting the finest emerging talent in UK jazz: this season, it’s Nu-jazz extraordinaire and Jazz FM 2025 Instrumentalist of the Year Mark Kavuma, plus saxophonist, composer and Emma Rawicz with her dazzling new project INKYRA.

“What’s in the Salsa is a night of Latin music, dance and storytelling with local Afro Latin singer and poet Adriana Lord, giving audiences an insight into the rich and diverse roots of salsa. Brighton Dome continues to develop its reputation as the place to hear unique voices and discover new artists.

“In books and talks, audiences can see some of their favourite stars from a new angle. Arundhati Roy, the internationally acclaimed author and political essayist, discusses her life and work with writer and broadcaster Afua Hirsch; Miriam Margolyes gives us her From A to Z of wit, wisdom, and unfiltered stories; Merlin Sheldrake delves into the hidden life of fungi; and Manic Street Preachers have an exclusive conversation with music journalist and recent biographer Keith Cameron.

“Brighton Dome’s popular, regular spoken word night STATUS FLO returns, featuring award-winning poet and author Salena Godden and, for a special edition for Black History Month, spoken word poet and former battle rapper BIG SCOOP.

“The reopened Corn Exchange welcomes world-class dance to its stage with Gary Clarke’s DETENTION, a vivid piece of dance theatre exploring the impact of Section 28, the 1988 legislation from Thatcher’s Government that prohibited the promotion of homosexuality in schools. The show will feature a local community cast of LGBT+ people.

“In comedy, the Brighton Dome Comedy Festival returns with more than 25 events across nine days, from stand-up and improv to clowning and podcasts, featuring Channel 4’s Rosie Jones, Brighton’s Jen Brister and Suzi Ruffell, Celebrity Gogglebox’s Babatunde Aléshé, plus comedy for all ages, including a brand new children’s show from Spencer Jones. Elsewhere, the autumn season features comedy legends Sara Pascoe, Stewart Lee, Ross Noble and more.

“This festive season, internationally renowned circus troupe FLIP Fabrique bring Blizzard to Brighton Dome Concert Hall, with gravity-defying fun celebrating the wonder and joy of winter. Animated classic The Snowman returns, accompanied by a live orchestra, there’s a Christmas Ceilidh coming to the Corn Exchange, and A Town Called Christmas is a charming festive adventure for ages 3 and up.”