St Leonards Festival: An annual celebration of art, culture and community

Get ready to immerse yourself in a joyful day at the much-anticipated St Leonards Festival, set to take place on July 1.
By Maria EzobiContributor
Published 30th May 2023, 16:42 BST
Updated 30th May 2023, 16:43 BST
Loveart by The Dream Engine
Loveart by The Dream Engine

St Leonards Festival presents a captivating line-up of outstanding performances and activities. The day will commence with a drumming circle, followed on by an exhilarating Carnival Parade, embracing the theme “People of the Coast”, where the festival invites the community to join the parade dressed up in the coastal inspired theme.

Line-up will be at Hastings Pier and the parade route will follow along the glorious seafront. Upon reaching Warrior Square Gardens, the parade will be met by the harmonious voices of local community choirs.

The event will be featuring Dream Engine's “Loveart”, a mesmerising aerial show performed within a heart, Zong Zing All Stars' rhythmic Soukous music and Glass House Dance's Time Machine Disco, a groovy musical journey through time that will surely beckon festival goers to the dance floor. Festival favourites UK Africa Acrobats, Dolly Delicious and Xena Flame will continue to enthral audiences with their uplifting performances.

Loveart by The Dream EngineLoveart by The Dream Engine
Loveart by The Dream Engine

The festival continues to showcase the diverse talents and vibrant cultures of the local community.

The event kicks off at 1 pm, giving attendees ample time to explore the festival grounds, enjoy delicious food and drinks from local vendors, and engage with local community stalls and several interactive activities. There will also be an opportunity to return for a spectacular evening performance of “Loveart” and to dance the night away with Glass House Dance.

"We are thrilled to be bringing the festival back to St Leonards” said Aretha George-Tooley, the festival's committee chair. “An event that is a true reflection of the creativity, unity, and spirit of St Leonards, once again celebrating our vibrant community in a spectacular fashion."

For more information and timings, visit the official St Leonards Festival website at stleonardsfestival.org/

