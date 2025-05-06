St Leonards welcomes concert of world-class Indian classical music

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A rare chance to hear a world-class performance of Indian classical music will be on offer on Saturday, May 10 when bansuri flute player Deepak Ram will be performing at Christ Church on Silchester Road in St Leonards.

For this concert he will be accompanied by Sanjay Jhalla on Tabla. Doors will open at 6.45 for a 7 o’clock start. Tickets will be £15 on the door.

Spokesman Julian Norridge said: “Deepak Ram is a versatile artist who is well known for his evocative performances in traditional North Indian (Hindustani) classical music, his collaborations with musicians of other genres, his innovative compositions and for his excellence as a teacher.

“He is an accomplished soloist. He is a captivating performer, combining technical mastery with personal charm. He has performed in the United States of America where he is currently based, his native South Africa, India, United Kingdom and many other countries around the world.

“Deepak began his formal training in bansuri and tabla in South Africa in 1975. Two years later he was off to Mumbai, India, to study flute under a variety of distinguished teacher. In 1981 his dream was realized when he became the disciple of the world renowned flautist, Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia, with whom he continues to study from time to time and with whom he has performed in Geneva, London and Paris.

“Deepak earned a Masters degree in Music from Rhodes University, South Africa, in 1996 for his thesis, “Exploring Syncretism Between Indian and Western Music Through Composition”. His versatility is apparent in his numerous collaborations with musicians of various genres. These include performances with jazz pianists Darius Brubeck (son of Dave) and Bheki Mseleku, Tunisian oud player and vocalist Dhafer Yousseff and the popular South African band Tananas.

“On January 1, 2000, Deepak performed with other distinguished South African musicians on Robben Island in South Africa's Millennium Concert hosted by presidents Nelson Mandela and Thabo Mbeki.

Deepak has 9 solo albums to his credit and as a session musician can be heard on over 60 albums. In 2000, he was awarded Best Instrumental Album at the South African Music Awards for his album “Searching for Satyam”. His previous album “Flute for Thought” was also nominated for Best Male Artist and Best Instrumental Album.

“Deepak's knowledge of both Indian and western traditions is evident in his compositions which range from pieces for jazz groups, western flute quartets (flute, violin, viola and cello), choral works and ballets to orchestral pieces.”