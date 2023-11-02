BREAKING
Storm Ciarán: Flooding shuts major road between Horsham and Crawley

A major road between Horsham and Crawley has shut because of flooding.
Sarah Page
By Sarah Page
Published 2nd Nov 2023, 13:15 GMT
Updated 2nd Nov 2023, 14:07 GMT
The A264 is currently closed westbound from Tower Road to the B2195 Crawley Road at Moorhead Roundabout.

Traffic had been struggling to get through deep water on the road all morning but the road is now said to be impassable.

There are traffic delays in the area.

This was the scene on the A264 road between Horsham and Crawley earlier today before the road was finally shut to traffic. Photo: Dean MartinThis was the scene on the A264 road between Horsham and Crawley earlier today before the road was finally shut to traffic. Photo: Dean Martin
Meanwhile heavy flooding is being reported in a number of other roads in and around Horsham.

Pondtail Road and Gorringes Brook are affected, along with Kerves Lane in Horsham, among others.

The A29 is shut in Church Lane, Pulborough.

