Storm Ciarán: Flooding shuts major road between Horsham and Crawley
A major road between Horsham and Crawley has shut because of flooding.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The A264 is currently closed westbound from Tower Road to the B2195 Crawley Road at Moorhead Roundabout.
Traffic had been struggling to get through deep water on the road all morning but the road is now said to be impassable.
There are traffic delays in the area.
Meanwhile heavy flooding is being reported in a number of other roads in and around Horsham.
Pondtail Road and Gorringes Brook are affected, along with Kerves Lane in Horsham, among others.
The A29 is shut in Church Lane, Pulborough.