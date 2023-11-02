A major road between Horsham and Crawley has shut because of flooding.

The A264 is currently closed westbound from Tower Road to the B2195 Crawley Road at Moorhead Roundabout.

Traffic had been struggling to get through deep water on the road all morning but the road is now said to be impassable.

There are traffic delays in the area.

This was the scene on the A264 road between Horsham and Crawley earlier today before the road was finally shut to traffic. Photo: Dean Martin

Meanwhile heavy flooding is being reported in a number of other roads in and around Horsham.

Pondtail Road and Gorringes Brook are affected, along with Kerves Lane in Horsham, among others.