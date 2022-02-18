Storm Eunice: Eastbourne road closed due to damaged tree

A number of trees in Eastbourne have been damaged in the winds from Storm Eunice.

By Jacob Panons
Friday, 18th February 2022, 2:31 pm
Updated Friday, 18th February 2022, 3:13 pm
A fallen tree in Victoria Drive due to Storm Eunice SUS-220218-141852001

A section of Seaside has been closed due to a tree that looks like it may fall, according to an eye-witness.

A section of Seaside has been closed due to a tree that looks like it may fall, according to an eye-witness.

Fallen trees have been seen in Victoria Drive and Dillingburgh Road.

Police officers have encouraged residents to take care on the roads.

An Eastbourne Police spokesperson said, “For any road issues in or around Eastbourne like fallen branches, please contact East Sussex Highways.

“In an emergency, call 999.”

A tree in Seaside that could fall due to Storm Eunice. Picture from Dan Jessup SUS-220218-142146001
A fallen tree in Dillingburgh Road due to Storm Eunice SUS-220218-141915001
A fallen tree in Dillingburgh Road due to Storm Eunice SUS-220218-141926001
A fallen tree in Dillingburgh Road due to Storm Eunice SUS-220218-141902001
