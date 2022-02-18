Storm Eunice: Eastbourne road closed due to damaged tree

A fallen tree in Victoria Drive due to Storm Eunice SUS-220218-141852001

A number of trees in Eastbourne have been damaged in the winds from Storm Eunice.

A section of Seaside has been closed due to a tree that looks like it may fall, according to an eye-witness.

Fallen trees have been seen in Victoria Drive and Dillingburgh Road.

An Eastbourne Police spokesperson said, “For any road issues in or around Eastbourne like fallen branches, please contact East Sussex Highways.

“In an emergency, call 999.”

A tree in Seaside that could fall due to Storm Eunice. Picture from Dan Jessup SUS-220218-142146001

A fallen tree in Dillingburgh Road due to Storm Eunice SUS-220218-141915001

A fallen tree in Dillingburgh Road due to Storm Eunice SUS-220218-141926001