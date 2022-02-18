Storm Eunice: highest-level red warning for Hastings

The storm is set to hit this morning (Friday, February 18) and the amber weather warning previously issued has been changed to red.

The red warning will come into force at 10am and run until 3pm, covering London and the South East, including Worthing.

The Met Office said the storm would cause ‘significant disruption and dangerous conditions due to extremely strong winds’.

High winds whip up the waves off the Sussex coast SUS-220216-135029001

People have been told they can expect flying debris ‘resulting in a danger to life, and to expect damage to buildings and homes, ‘with roofs blown off and power lines brought down’.

The Met Office also said residents should expect roads and railway lines to close and cancellations to bus, train, ferry services and flights.

A Met Office spokesperson said, “There is a good chance that power cuts, possibly prolonged, could occur and possibly affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage.

“Large waves are likely and beach material is likely to be thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties.

“It is likely there will be falling branches and some uprooted trees.”

The Met Office had previously said: “Whilst there is still some uncertainty in the track of Eunice, there is an increasing likelihood of widespread inland wind gusts of 60-70 mph and up to 80 mph in a few places.

“Around coasts of west Wales and southwest England, gusts of 90 or possibly even 100 mph are possible.

“Winds are expected to ease across western areas through the afternoon, and eastern areas during the evening.”

Tourist attractions including the Weald and Downland Living Museum in Singleton, Petworth House and Park, Amberley Museum, Uppark House and Denmans Garden at Fontwell have all announced closures for today in the interests of public safety.