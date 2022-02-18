Storm Eunice: Horsham Police urge people to avoid journeys during bad weather

Horsham Police have advised people to be cautious as Storm Eunice hits the district.

By Gina Stainer
Friday, 18th February 2022, 8:12 am
Updated Friday, 18th February 2022, 8:42 am

In a tweet this morning, officers said: "Strong winds and rain are expected all day in #Horsham thanks to #StormEunice. Please do not be tempted to drive down and visit the sea, conditions will be hazardous. Avoid a journey out if you can & drive with caution if you can't - debris and falling trees are highly likely."

Sussex Police said: "UPDATE #StormEunice - RED wind warning now in place for the South East between 10.00-15.00 Expect significant disruption and dangerous conditions. Avoid non-essential journeys. Flying debris & falling trees are likely."

The Horsham Wardens wrote last night: "Beware of severe strong winds in the area tomorrow batten down the hatches and look out for neighbours and stay safe everyone #StormEunice #StaySafe #BillingshurstWardens @BillingshurstPC"

Horsham Police have shared these emergency contact details

