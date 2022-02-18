Storm Eunice: Horsham Police urge people to avoid journeys during bad weather

In a tweet this morning, officers said: "Strong winds and rain are expected all day in #Horsham thanks to #StormEunice. Please do not be tempted to drive down and visit the sea, conditions will be hazardous. Avoid a journey out if you can & drive with caution if you can't - debris and falling trees are highly likely."
Sussex Police said: "UPDATE #StormEunice - RED wind warning now in place for the South East between 10.00-15.00 Expect significant disruption and dangerous conditions. Avoid non-essential journeys. Flying debris & falling trees are likely."
The Horsham Wardens wrote last night: "Beware of severe strong winds in the area tomorrow batten down the hatches and look out for neighbours and stay safe everyone #StormEunice #StaySafe #BillingshurstWardens @BillingshurstPC"
For the latest storm news from across the county click, here: