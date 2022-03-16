Stretch of the A259 in Portslade closed after collision between a van and motorcycle

Sussex Police has confirmed a male motorcyclist was involved in a collision on the A259 in Portslade this morning (Wednesday, March 16).
A police spokesman said: "Just before 8.25am on Wednesday, March 16, emergency services were called to a collision between a van and a motorcycle at the junction of the A259 Wellington Road and Church Road, Portslade. The A259 was closed in the immediate vicinity for the incident to be attended to."
As of 11am, the A259 was still closed eastbound between St Richard's Road, Fishersgate, and Camden Street, Portslade, and westbound from the junction with Station Road to Brambleden Road. Traffic coming towards the seafront on Church Road was being diverted along North Street. Police remained on the scene.
An air ambulance landed in Vale Park, Portslade, but it is not known if it was required. Police said the motorcyclist involved was male but that no further information was available at this time.
