A Steyning student died after his car crashed into a lorry parked in a layby on the A283.

An inquest heard this week how Finley Shephard, 19, ‘did not take any evasive action to avoid the collision’ but a West Sussex coroner said it was not known why.

The crash happened on July 3 2022 when Finley was driving his Ford Fiesta along the A283. His car left the road and collided with a DAF goods vehicle parked in a layby.

Finley died after suffering serious chest injuries.

Finley Shephard died in a crash with a lorry on the A283

Senior West Sussex Coroner Penelope Schofield, in a narrative conclusion, said: “Mr Shephard died when a car he was driving collided with a stationary

HGV parked in a layby at the side of the road.

"It is not known why Mr Shepherd did not take any evasive action to avoid this collision. However there is insufficient evidence to show that this

